Helen Vaughn
1932 - 2020
VAUGHN (RAY), Helen Marie

Mrs. Helen Marie Ray Vaughn, age 88, of Roswell, GA passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Helen was born on June 22, 1932 in Clifton, TN, the last surviving child of eight of Edward Ray and Arcilla Helton Ray.

Helen graduated from Waynesboro High School in 1951. She met the love of her life, Bobby, and they were joined in matrimony. This union was blessed for 54 years. Helen and Bobby loved each other and they enjoyed sharing precious moment and adventures together before his passing in 2006. They had one loving daughter, Vicki, and lived in the Chicago area from the early 1950's until 1974, when they relocated to Charlotte, North Carolina. They have lived in Roswell, Georgia for the past 38 years.

Helen loved her family as she enjoyed having family and friends around. She was a devoted wife, outstanding mother, loving grandmother and friend. Her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.

Along with her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bobby Gene Vaughn, of Waverly, Tennessee, her siblings, and several nieces and nephews. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Vaughn Noeske, son-in-law, Brian G. Noeske, three grandsons, Bradley Mathieson, Blake Noeske, and Carson Noeske.

A memorial service to honor the life of Helen Marie Ray Vaughn will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Roswell Funeral Home from one to three o'clock in the afternoon. Interment will follow the conclusion of the service at Green Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.roswellfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences to the family.





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Roswell Funeral Home
NOV
9
Interment
Green Lawn Cemetery
