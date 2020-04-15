|
WALKER, Helen Keller Helen Keller Walker, 96, of Grayson, formerly of Bala-Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, returned to the Lord on Monday, April 13, 2020. She was married to her loving husband of 61 years, Frank M. Walker, who passed away in 2009. Mrs. Walker enjoyed watching the birds at her back-yard feeder, reading, doing crossword puzzles, and flowers. Most of all, she took great joy in her family. She was raised on a dairy farm in Middletown, Maryland, one of 12 children. Following graduation, she moved to Washington, D.C. and worked as a coder during World War II, as well as part-time at the Woodward & Lothrop Department Store. She met Frank while he was serving in the Navy, and following their marriage they moved to Pennsylvania. In addition to raising their four daughters, she did volunteer work at Bryn Mawr Hospital, worked part-time at Strawbridge & Clothier, and served every November at the polls. She is survived by Dorothy and James Langford, Grayson; Nancy and Richard Hilton, Coatesville, PA; Barbara and Eric Haser, Lower Burrell, PA; Susan Allen, Haleyville, AL; sisters Glendoris Dantoni (Joe), Joyce Pepple (Larry), brothers Claude Keller (Guynella), Robert Keller (Dottie), John Keller and David Keller (Nancy); sister-in-law Irene Walker; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to Highlands Presbyterian Church, 830 Grayson Parkway, Grayson, GA 30017, or to a . Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home: 300 Simonton Rd. SW Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 15, 2020