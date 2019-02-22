|
|
WHITE, Helen Grace Celebration of Life Services for Helen Grace White, age 87, will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12PM at The Covenant Church-1700 Corey Blvd, Decatur, GA. Senior Pastor Bishop Quincy Carswell, Sr -Eulogist. Her remains will lie in state from 11AM to the hour of service on Saturday. Viewing/Visitation will be TODAY, Friday, February 22, 2019 from 10AM-8PM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Ms. Helen will be laid to rest at Washington Memorial Gardens-700 Jordan Lane, Decatur GA. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences and for more info. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 22, 2019