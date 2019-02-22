Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen WHITE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen WHITE Obituary
WHITE, Helen Grace Celebration of Life Services for Helen Grace White, age 87, will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12PM at The Covenant Church-1700 Corey Blvd, Decatur, GA. Senior Pastor Bishop Quincy Carswell, Sr -Eulogist. Her remains will lie in state from 11AM to the hour of service on Saturday. Viewing/Visitation will be TODAY, Friday, February 22, 2019 from 10AM-8PM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Ms. Helen will be laid to rest at Washington Memorial Gardens-700 Jordan Lane, Decatur GA. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences and for more info. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now