Helen Woodward-Brewster

WOODWARD-BREWSTER, Helen Helon Woodward Brewster, 94, of Atlanta, passed away on June 12, 2020 surrounded by her family. Mrs. Brewster was born in Birmingham, AL on August 29, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Horace and Belle Letson. In addition to her parents, Helon was predeceased by her husbands, Capt. William Brewster, Jr., William H. Woodward, son, Morris Woodward, and infant daughter, Mary Louise. Helon was a force of nature with a strong determination for life and a love of travel. She was a caregiver to many over her long life and will be missed by all of those that knew her well and loved her deeply. She is survived by her children, Woody (Jane), Deborah (George), Matt (Joan), Carol (Larry), Jim (Shelley), 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Woodward. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care provided by Inspired Health Care and Crossroads Hospice. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to The Alzheimer's Association. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 16, 2020.