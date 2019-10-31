Services
Helene Lane


1920 - 2019
Helene Lane Obituary
LANE, Helene Yvonne Helene Yvonne Lane, 99, died Saturday at her home in Roswell, GA. She was born on August 27, 1920 in Akron, Ohio to Deane and Jean (Benner) Lenner. She was a graduate of Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. Later Helene worked as an Executive Assistant in the banking industry. She is survived by daughters Carlene Ellis of Roswell; Cindy (Scott) Shwab of Lyndherst, Ohio; Lori (Douglas) Coombs of Sandy Springs; grandchildren, Melanie (Adam) Fletcher, Mallory (Travis) Seaman, Wyeth Coombs, William Coombs, Ainslee Coombs, great-grandchildren, Saffron, Sadie and Benjamin. She was preceded in death by her sisters Maxine Horning and Jean Schwabe. Private service will be held at Roswell Funeral Home on November 4, 2019.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 31, 2019
