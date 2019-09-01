Services
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
2443 Mount Vernon Rd
Dunwoody, GA
Helene Tanguay


1936 - 2019
Helene Tanguay Obituary
TANGUAY, Helene Helene E. Tanguay, 83 of Dunwoody, passed away peacefully at home on August 24, 2019 surrounded by her husband and daughter. Helene was born in Gardner, Massachusetts to Magloire and Eliza (Fredette) Girouard on March 30, 1936. Helene was a loving wife, mother and friend who dedicated her life to supporting others. She was a lover of both art and literature and actively worked with The Friends of the Dunwoody Library, serving as President for one year. She was also active in the family business as bookkeeper, Treasurer and Vice President. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Herve J. Girouard and Cleo N. Girouard, her son, Stephen A. Tanguay and daughter-in-law, Wendy (Cornell) Tanguay. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, George R. Tanguay, her daughter, Celeste M. Tanguay, son, Gregory J. Tanguay, grandson, Michael J. Tanguay, sister, Doris LeBlanc and over 50 nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to, Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, 209 Lawrence Street, Methuen, MA 01844. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 6 until 8 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. The Funeral Mass will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:30 AM at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, GA 30338 with a reception following the Mass. Entombment will be at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 1, 2019
