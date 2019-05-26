|
KILPATRICK, Henrietta Fitzpatrick Green Henrietta Fitzpatrick Green Kilpatrick, 100, passed away on April 26th. A memorial service will be held for Mrs. Kilpatrick and her daughter, Vaughan Kilpatrick, in the Chapel of Northside United Methodist Church on Monday, June 3rd at 2:00. Dr. Gil Watson, Minister Emeritus and long-time family friend, will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Church or any charity would be appreciated.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 26, 2019