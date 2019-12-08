|
LEWIS, Henrietta Ms. Henrietta Johnson Lewis, age 85, of Jonesboro, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Henrietta was born on February 5, 1934 in Lone Oak, Georgia to the late Barnard and Loretta Johnson. She impacted many lives throughout her 25 years as owner of Toddler's Kollege in Hapeville, Georgia and continued her career as Owner at Andy Lewis Chevrolet-Jeep. Henrietta was intellectually ahead of her time, a forward thinker who was known for her incredible work ethic and love of family. To know Henrietta is to love her. She was preceded in death by her late husband Andrew Lewis, Sr. and sister, Sara Smith. Henrietta was loved and cherished by many. She is survived by her children Mr. Andrew (Dianne) Lewis, Jr and Mrs. Teresa Lewis (Brian) Henderson; her grandchildren Alexander Blake (Laura Alice) Henderson, Andrew David Lewis (Ashley Manley), Chadwick (Chelsey) Lewis and Ashley Lewis (Shane) Barker; her sister June Starr and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, December 15 at 2:00 pm at Ford-Stewart Funeral Home in Jonesboro, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored by your consideration of support to Woodward Academy in memory of Henrietta Johnson Lewis. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc,. Jonesboro, GA 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 8, 2019