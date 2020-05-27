|
|
ANDREWS, Henry "Don" Henry "Don" Andrews, age 82, of Duluth, GA, peacefully passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Graveside services for Don will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Don was born in Alpharetta, GA, to the late Robert Amos Andrews and the late Emma Lee Anglin Andrews; also preceding Don was his brother, Lamar Andrews. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Brenda Gail Keys; sister, Beverly Swift; brothers, Charles Hugh Andrews and Danny Ray Andrews; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Don retired from Schering-Plough as a Warehouse Manager. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 27, 2020