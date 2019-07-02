BLACK, III, Henry Grady Henry Grady Black, III a fifth-generation Atlantan died at his home in Mountain Park, Georgia on June 29, 2019 following a two-year battle with cancer. Grady was born in Atlanta on May 31, 1952 to Henry Grady Black Jr. and Elizabeth Kerr Black. Grady lived an extraordinary yet simple life starting with a childhood spent on Peachtree Battle running with a crew of neighborhood boys who became life-long friends. He attended Westminster, Lovett and Northside High, where he discovered a talent and passion for painting and sculpture. He received a degree in visual arts from UGA and a Masters of Art in Sculpture from GSU and was a respected marble sculptor. His pieces are in corporate and private collections in Atlanta and the Southeast. In addition to his sculpture Grady was an artisan woodworker and framer for Myott Studios where he worked for many years. He loved his time at Myott's and was able to enhance some of the best fine art with his beautiful frames. Grady was most proud of his daughter Gabby, an architect in Atlanta. Grady was a jack of all trades. He could build, fix, or create almost anything. His home in Mountain Park was a tribute to his and Susan's creativity and love for nature and all living things. He was a quiet force and deep thinker, with unassuming wit and ever-thoughtful kindness, a true artist in thoughts and deeds. He is survived by the loves of his life to whom he was devoted, his wife Susan and his daughter Gabby Black (Summer). He Is also survived by his siblings, Laura Inman (Frank), Allen Black, and Libby Simons (Frampton), and his stepmother, Betty Buckley Black, and a large extended family from Atlanta all of whom loved and were loved by Grady. A Celebration of Life and reception will be held at the Simons' home 2970 Nancy Creek Rd. 30327 on Wednesday, July 3 at 11:00 am. The family invites guests to share any favorite memories of Grady at the service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Grady's name to the High Museum of Art with donations going to the Museum's Art Access Fund for educational programs.. high.org/donate or 1280 Peachtree St., Atlanta 30309, attn: Development. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 2, 2019