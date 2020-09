BLACKMON, Jr., Henry McNeal





June 25, 1940 ? September 22, 2020



Henry McNeal Blackmon Jr. is survived by his wife Mary and his two sons Henry McNeal Blackmon III (Carmella) and George McGhee Blackmon along with two grandsons Henry McNeal Blackmon IV and Cameron Jaylon Blackmon and many other family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandpa. Services will take place at South View Cemetery in Atlanta, GA.



