Services
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
(404) 691-3810
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, Inc.
3000 Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Mt Pleasant Baptist Church
17 Meldon Ave. SE
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Cantrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Cantrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Cantrell Obituary
CANTRELL, Jr., Henry West Henry West Cantrell, Jr. passed on October 15, 2019 after a long illness. He was a graduate of Turner High School '56, Clark College '60. He is a retired Atlanta Public School Educator having taught at Price, Therrell, East Atlanta and Crim High Schools. Family Hour and viewing will be held on Friday ,October 25, Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 MLK, Jr. Dr. from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 3:00 pm at Mt Pleasant Baptist Church, 17 Meldon Ave. SE, Atlanta, Ga 30315.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now