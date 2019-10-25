|
CANTRELL, Jr., Henry West Henry West Cantrell, Jr. passed on October 15, 2019 after a long illness. He was a graduate of Turner High School '56, Clark College '60. He is a retired Atlanta Public School Educator having taught at Price, Therrell, East Atlanta and Crim High Schools. Family Hour and viewing will be held on Friday ,October 25, Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 MLK, Jr. Dr. from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 3:00 pm at Mt Pleasant Baptist Church, 17 Meldon Ave. SE, Atlanta, Ga 30315.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 25, 2019