SMITH, III, Henry Clifford Henry Clifford Smith, III, 86, of Atlanta, passed away in his home on March 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. Henry was born on March 12, 1933, in Atlanta, GA to Henry Clifford Smith, Jr. and Marjorie Ann Smith (Clinton). He is predeceased by his sister, Jan Bryant, and survived by his wife of 61 years, Jody Garrard Smith, his children, Vicky Halsey (Jim), Laurie Osborne (Steve) and Eric Smith (Kassandra), his grandchildren Audrey Mearhoff (Dan), Chris Harden, Daniel Parks, Ryan Parks, Garrett Smith, and Caitlyn Smith, step-grandchildren Beth (Joe) and Laura Halsey, David (Emily) and Steven Osborne, Alexandria and Townshend Phelps, and his great grandchildren Lucas Henry and Theresa Jo Mearhoff. A service celebrating Henry's life will be at St Anne's Episcopal Church in Atlanta on April 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 3, 2019