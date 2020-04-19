|
|
COLLINSWORTH, Jr., Henry Tucker 1931-2020 Henry Tucker Collinsworth, Jr., a prominent Atlanta banker for decades, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at St. George Village in Roswell, after a long illness. He was 88. Henry was hired in the early 1950s at the Citizens & Southern National Bank (now Bank of America) by the legendary bank president Mills B. Lane, Jr. By the time of his retirement in 1989, he was a General Vice President of the bank, responsible for trust services, human resources and corporate operations. At that time, plans were underway for a new building to replace the iconic round building at the corner of West Peachtree Street and North Avenue. Bennet Brown, then president, asked Henry to be the liaison between the bank; the developer, Cousins Properties; and Beers Construction, the contractor, in the construction of the building. For two years, he oversaw the building project for what became, after mergers with Sovran and NCNB, Nations Bank Plaza (now Bank of America Plaza) for the newly named NationsBank. Henry Tucker Collinsworth, Jr. was born in Atlanta on June 15, 1931, the only child of Henry Tucker Collinsworth, Sr. and Stella Lamar Moore Collinsworth. He grew up on East Wesley Road and after attending Garden Hills Elementary and Boys High, graduated from Emory University. Henry later served in the Army Reserve. During his long career with C&S Bank, he was asked by Mills B. Lane, Jr. to manage the New York corporate office for a time, and on his return to Atlanta, managed national accounts for the corporate side of the bank. He also attended the Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program during this time. Henry was devoted to the bank and was known as a decisive and confident decision maker. Henry served on the Board of the Wesley Woods Foundation from 1974 to 1993 and was chairman from 1988 until 1993. He also served on the board of the Jessie Parker Williams Foundation, a private charitable foundation for health-related causes, from 1976 until 2001. He was a devoted member and supporter of Northwest Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder and the long-time Chairman of the Finance Committee. He belonged to Cherokee Town and Country Club and to Peachtree Golf Club and enjoyed playing golf with his many good friends at both clubs. Henry is survived by Ruth Brock Collinsworth from Marion, Alabama, whom he met when they were both young employees at the Citizens & Southern National Bank. He was devoted to her through their 64 years of marriage. He is also survived by a number of cousins. The family extends its appreciation to dedicated caregivers, Patterson Ekeugo and Patricia Chester, along with the entire staff of St. George Village, for their care of Henry during his final illness. There will be a private graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs; a post-pandemic memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Northwest Presbyterian Church, 4300 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA 30327, or to the Wesley Woods Foundation, 1817 Clifton Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30329.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 19, 2020