DAVIS, Henry Donald Henry Donald Davis, age 86 of Stone Mountain passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Don was a native of Atlanta and graduated from Murphy High School in 1950. He attended the Atlanta Division of the University of Georgia and John Marshall Law School. He proudly served in the United States Navy on board the USS Lorikeet, a minesweeper. He worked for Retail Credit for sixteen years. From 1968 2000, he owned and operated two service stations in Decatur, Don Davis Gulf which later changed to Davis BP Service, and a Union 76. He was an avid fisherman, he loved to laugh, and was known for his quick wit. As a result of his love of family and fishing he built a house on Lake Oconee and the family spent many weekends there for over thirty years. He was a long time Methodist and was a member of Mountain Park United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley Clay Davis of Stone Mountain; daughter, Renee Davis Day and husband Chuck of Duluth; son, Kenneth D. Davis of Lula; three grandchildren, Tyler K. Davis and wife Stephanie of Gainesville, Charles T. Day IV and wife Gillian of Lawrenceville, and Julie Day McCarthy and husband Patrick of Smyrna; two great-grandchildren, Eliza Lynn Day and Landon Dial; brother Harold L. Davis and wife Doris of Stone Mountain; sister-in-law Margaret B. Clay of Atlanta; nephews Doug Davis and wife Lisa, and Scott Clay; nieces Elaine Davis Clem and husband Jim, Pamela Clay Livezey and husband Ryan. A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Mountain Park United Methodist Church with Rev. Ellynda Lipsey and Rev. Charles Barnes officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mountain Park United Methodist Church, 1405 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain, 30087 or a . Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Snellville is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 24, 2019