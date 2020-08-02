1/
Henry Dilcher III
DILCHER, III, Henry Stanford Henry Stanford Dilcher III passed away peacefully in his home on July 25, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Stan was born June 7, 1960, in Indianapolis, Indiana, moving to Atlanta with his family at the age of 2. After graduating from Ridgeview High School, he went on to attend Georgia Southern University, and then completed his education at Southern Tech in Marietta, Georgia. Following his 34 year career in the aerospace industry, as an Engineer at Lockheed Martin in Marietta, he retired in 2018. Stan's life was filled with countless interests and activities. He loved motorcycles and races, scuba diving and treasure hunting, gunsmithing and firearm collecting. Stan was predeceased by his father, Henry Stanford Dilcher II. He is survived by his mother, Meryl McMillan Dilcher, brother Jeff Dilcher, sister-in-law Nina Dilcher, daughter Kerin Dilcher, and his beloved life partner Amber Harris, as well as by a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Donations may be made to your favorite charity in Stan's memory.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2020.
