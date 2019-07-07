EARLS, Henry George Henry George Earls "COACH" was born in Santa Monica, California on May 15, 1947 to the late Henry and Hattie Mae Earls. He departed this life on June 29, 2019. He attended public school in Atlanta Georgia, graduating from Turner High school. He received his bachelors degree in education from Clark College (now Clark Atlanta University). While at Clark he earned numerous awards, plaques and trophies for his outstanding physical talents in football and basketball. Henry's honors include a display currently standing in Clarks' athletic hall of fame commemorating his contributions and highlighting his record breaking achievements which earned him the nickname "Golden Toe"! He continued his education at Georgia State University where he received both Masters and Specialist degrees. He was employed by the Atlanta Public school system primarily Harper High", as a teacher and much loved coach. Henry had an impressive success record with both boys football and girls track. He leaves to mourn his passing a daughter; Eldria two sisters; Clara and Essie and many former students, classmates and friends. Final remains have been handled by Tri-Cities crematory, Lithonia Georgia. Those wishing, please consider making contributions to the to help fight diabetes. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 7, 2019