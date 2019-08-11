|
WATERS, Henry Hal Henry Hal Waters passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2019, at the age of 86. Hal was born in Alpharetta, Georgia, on October 17, 1932, to Jules L. Waters, Sr., and Daisy Lowery Waters. He graduated from Milton High School in 1951. After graduation, he served in the Army during the Korean War. After being discharged, he went to work for the City of Atlanta Police Department at Hartsfield Airport. Later, he was employed by General Motors where he worked for 30 years. Hal was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Doris Waters Cannon. He is survived by his sister, Linda Garmon and her husband, Bill; brothers, James Carroll Waters and Jules L. Waters, Jr., and his wife Lois. There will be a visitation on Monday, August 12, from 12 2 PM, at the Roswell Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Green Lawn Cemetery at 2 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 11, 2019