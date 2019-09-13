|
HENDERSON, Sr., Henry Home Going Celebration for Mr. Henry Henderson, Sr., age 69 of Morrow, GA will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1 PM at the Avondale-Scottdale Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Visitation hours will be from 12 PM to 8 PM on September 13, 2019 at the Avondale-Scottdale Chapel. Please visit www.levettfuneralhome.com for more info and to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home (Avondale-Scottdale Chapel)-(404) 294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 13, 2019