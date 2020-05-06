|
|
HOLLEY, Rev. Henry Marion Rev. Henry Holley, age 92 of Marietta, peacefully entered his Heavenly home with his Savior that he loved on May 2, 2020 and rejoined his beloved Bettie who went to Heaven on August 12, 2016. Henry was born in Texas City, TX on September 18, 1927 and grew up in Houston, TX where he attended the University of Houston. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Bettie of 68 years, parents Andrew and Hester Holley, two brothers, Andy and Richard, granddaughter Stephanie, and great-great-granddaughter Hayley. Surviving children, Nancy Carrol of Kennesaw, Debbie of Marietta, and, Hank (Barbara) of Marietta, granddaughters Holli Thompson, Marion Holley, grandson Dale Holley, great-grandsons Alex Lane (Lyndsie), Mathew Lane, great-great-granddaughter Callie, great-great-grandson Ezra, and several nephews and nieces. Henry and his beloved, Bettie, were married on September 3, 1949 while he was in the Marine Corps, they raised their children during his tours of various Marine Corps base locations. Henry served on active duty with the U. S. Marine Corps for 22 years, including WW II and Korean War. Upon retirement from the USMC as a Master Sergeant in 1967, Henry immediately was asked to join the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) and served this ministry with major contribution in Asia for 48 years until his retirement in 2014. As Crusade Director, Henry organized the largest Billy Graham Crusades in history (Seoul, Rio de Janeiro, Manila, Singapore, and Hong Kong) before becoming Vice President for China Affairs. Henry cultivated and developed BGEA ministry in China and was received as an Ole' China Hand for his 1945 military service in North China. The impact Henry made upon colleagues and thousands of others in his ministry of making Christ known globally will only be known in Heaven and in the lives of those remaining. Henry and his beloved late wife lived in Indian Hills for 49 years and were active members of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church for 35 years. A private service of internment will be at Arlington Memorial Park Sandy Springs. A memorial service will be held later this year when the coronavirus restrictions are lifted. In honor and memory of Henry's life and legacy, please consider donations to Johnson Ferry Baptist Church johnsonferry.org and Billy Graham Evangelistic Association billygraham.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 6, 2020