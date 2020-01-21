Services
Henry Holman


1948 - 2020
Henry Holman Obituary
HOLMAN, Jr., Henry Henry Horace Holman, Jr. age 71 of Mauk, GA, formerly of Norcross, GA, peacefully passed away, Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services for Henry will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory. Interment will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will gather on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Henry was born December 17, 1948 to the late Henry Holman Sr and Lela Mae Owens Holman. He was in the Auto Body Industry for many years. Henry was a dedicated valued owner and worker of H & H Bodyshop where he built the original General Lee Car for the Show Dukes of Hazzard in Norcross, GA. He also owned H & H Body shop in Snellville, GA. He and his wife Lisa Holman are also owners of H & H Farms and H & H Collectibles in Taylor County, GA. ??Henry enjoyed the great outdoors playing golf, hunting with his buddies and most of all he loved working on his farm. He also was a collector of many things. Henry was a well-known person everywhere. He enjoyed being around people and helping people throughout his life. During his leisure time he loved to entertain his friends. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Holman Sr., and Lela Mae Owens Holman; siblings, Ellen Edwards, Elizabeth Evans and Raymond Holman. He is survived by his loving wife Lisa Holman; his five children; two sons, Alex (Heather) Holman and Lamar (Shawn) Holman; three daughters, Erica Rayner, Sharon Bryant and Alicia (Marc) Beasley). Twenty grandchildren and one great-grandson; sister, Renna Duncan and a host of nieces and nephews. Close special friends, Shannon Ross, Kenny Colson and Lee Friend. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be sent to Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA 31909. https://www.columbushospice.com. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770.448.5757.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 21, 2020
