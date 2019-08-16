Services
HUGHES, Henry D. Mr. Henry D. Hughes, of Lithonia, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, with his wife Bobbie, and his family by his side. Henry was born on November 30, 1936, to the late Rosa Lee Flint Hughes, and John Henry Hughes, in Sharon, GA. He received his high school diploma from David T. Howard High School, of the Atlanta Public School system. Following high school, Henry worked for Ford Motor Company for 10 years and retired from PAI Industries. Since his retirement, he has enjoyed spending much of his leisure time with his wife and family and watching professional and collegiate sports. Celebration of Life Services will be held Saturday, August 17, 11:00 AM at Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Dr. Decatur, with remains placed instate at 9:30 AM Reverend Dr. Emory Berry, Pastor, Officiant. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood. The family will receive friends Friday, August 16, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the mortuary. Henry is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Bobbie, Quintin "Toby" Hughes and Sherri Hughes Williams (Harrison) from a previous marriage, and bonus children: Sharian Battle, Cynthia Wilson and James (Angela), grandchildren: Monet, Marche', Chinetta(Lester), Sheria, Shakira, Jasmine, Jonathan, Jaela, Jamia, great-grandchildren: Lenox, Luke, Lincoln, Lexington and Carter, Sisters: Elizabeth Hughes (deceased), Louise Hughes (deceased), Lilla Moore, Gladys Seals, Lillie Callahan, Mary Munerlyn, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 16, 2019
