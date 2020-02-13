|
|
KELLY, Henry Kruse Henry Kruse Kelly, age 88, died peacefully at home on Feb. 10, 2020, in Dunwoody, GA. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rose Marie Kelly, of Newport, KY, and his son and son-in-law, Charles Kelly and Charles Weiss, of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by brothers, Charles John Kelly, III (Chuck), of Cocoa, FL, Edward (Pat) Kelly, of Cornelia, GA, Michael (Mike) Kelly, of Lakeland, FL, and sister Carleen Kelly Shepp, of Mount Dora, FL as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Kathleen Rose Kelly. Henry was born on Dec. 13, 1931 in Atlanta, GA and was a graduate of North Fulton High School. After marrying in 1963, he stayed in Atlanta and accepted a position as an Administrative Officer at the VA Hospital, where he worked for more than 30 years. Henry was very active and deeply involved in the Knight of Columbus, which his family dated back over one hundred years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be remembered for his patience and great smile. A funeral is scheduled for Feb. 17, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, with a reception to follow. All are welcomed to attend and celebrate Henry Kelly's life. The family would also like to thank Pat Riley, Mary Ann Fair and Raquel Nicole Wall for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Children's Tumor Foundation at 370 Lexington Ave, Ste. 2100, New York, NY. 10017.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 13, 2020