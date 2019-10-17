|
KNOWLTON, Henry K. Age 87, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, in Pinellas County, FL on Oct. 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Katherine Knowlton, sisters Barbara Sullivan and Ann Glime, son Henry Richard Knowlton, and two loving wives, Marion (1952-2001) and Virginia (2003-2016). He is survived by 3 children, Lucinda "Cindy" Rivers, Ronald Knowlton and Lorraine (John) DePolo, 10 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. As the family patriarch, he instilled the values of Christianity, education and hard work in his children and grandchildren. He was a Fellow in the Society of Actuaries and enjoyed a long and distinguished career working for various insurance companies, founding a start-up actuarial consulting firm, and later in life assisting his son Henry Richard Knowlton with a start-up business. Henry will be fondly remembered by family and friends. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery in Roswell, GA on Oct. 19, at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 17, 2019