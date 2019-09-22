|
|
LASTER, Henry Henry D. Laster, age 87, of Stockbridge Georgia passed away on September 7. He was born on February 20, 1932 to Amos D. and Edna S. Laster in Inman, Virginia. His family moved to Big Stone Gap, Virginia, when he was a young boy. He attended high school in Big Stone Gap where he lettered in baseball and football and graduated in 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served honorably for four years (1951-1955) during the Korean Conflict, obtaining the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class. During his service years, he was assigned to attack Squadron 35, serving aboard three aircraft carriers, USS Wasp, USS Leyte, USS Tarawa. He served in the Atlantic and Pacific Theaters, visiting some sixteen countries passing through the Suez and Panama Canals. After leaving the U.S. Navy, Henry returned to Virginia and Attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1959. Henry was employed by Georgia Power Company for 30 years in numerous engineering and management positions. He was active in community and civic affairs and was a member of Jonesboro Methodist Church, Jonesboro Kiwanis Club, Clayton County Chamber of Commerce, Clayton Country Rotary Club, Lake Spivey Golf Club, Green Valley Golf Club, Eagle's Landing Country Club, and Jonesboro Masonic Lodge #87. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and golf. While living on Lake Jodeco for 35 years, he grew a vegetable garden, shared with neighbors and friends and was known as the "Tomato Man." After moving to Eagle's Landing in 1998, Henry continued to grow tomatoes in his flower beds that he shared with neighbors and friends. Henry took up golf in 1970 and became an avid player. He shot his age 3 times when he was in his seventies and had 5 hole-in-ones. Later, Henry's hobby became cooking and preparing different soups shared with friends and neighbors. He would often say that he should have gone into the restaurant business. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed attending all of his grandchildren's athletic events which he seldom missed. His grandchildren affectionately called him Pawpaw. His friendly smile and outgoing personality will be greatly missed by family and friends. Henry is survived by his wife of 67 years, Douglas Mumpower Laster, formerly of Appalachia, Virginia; children, Henry, Jr. (Janice) of Jonesboro, Sherry L. Hinkle (Tom) of McDonough, and Glenda N. Draper (Scott) of Jonesboro; grandchildren, Shelly Everette of Suwanee, Zach Hinkle (Geri) of Brooklyn, New York, Audrey and Gabriel Hinkle of McDonough; great-grandchildren, Blakely Everett and Tilly Anne Hinkle; one sister, Opal Tate (J. Fred Tate); one brother, Roy Laster of Big Stone Gap, Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews. His parents and one sister, Nell Maglietta, preceded Henry in death. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the , the or other . Memorial Services will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. The family will receive friends Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 2580 Hwy. 42 N., McDonough, GA. 770-914-1414
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 22, 2019