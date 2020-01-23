|
|
LOGAN, Sr., Henry The life of Henry T. Logan, Sr. will be celebrated with military honors at 11 AM, Friday, January 24, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church, 395 Chamberlain St. NE, Atlanta. Rev. Dr. Zeddie D. Scott, pastor. The body will lie in state two hours before the service. Interment College Park Cemetery. An Atlanta native, WWII veteran, and Frito Lay Co. retiree, Mr. Logan died January 16. Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Burns Logan, he is survived by their five children, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Viewing 2 6 PM, today, at Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive SE, (at Memorial Dr.). www.grissom-clarkfh.com. 404 - 373 - 3191.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 23, 2020