Services
Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
227 E. Lake Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30317
404-373-3191
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
227 E. Lake Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30317
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
395 Chamberlain St. NE
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Logan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Logan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOGAN, Sr., Henry The life of Henry T. Logan, Sr. will be celebrated with military honors at 11 AM, Friday, January 24, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church, 395 Chamberlain St. NE, Atlanta. Rev. Dr. Zeddie D. Scott, pastor. The body will lie in state two hours before the service. Interment College Park Cemetery. An Atlanta native, WWII veteran, and Frito Lay Co. retiree, Mr. Logan died January 16. Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Burns Logan, he is survived by their five children, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Viewing 2 6 PM, today, at Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive SE, (at Memorial Dr.). www.grissom-clarkfh.com. 404 - 373 - 3191.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grissom-Clark Funeral Home - Atlanta
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -