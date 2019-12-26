|
PAULSON, Henry Martin Albert "Hank" Henry (Hank) Martin Albert Paulson passed away in Canton, GA on Dec. 10, 2019. He was born in Frankfurt, Germany and spent his youth in Germany, France, U.S and India. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry W. Paulson and Marie-Antoinette Paulson (Boetsch). He is survived and will be sadly missed by his only child Jenna Marie Anshel (mother Fran) of Roswell, GA, his three sisters Carol (Jim) of Michigan, Susan of Madison, WI and Joyce of Mt. Pleasant, SC, his aunt Georgette Rittimann of Bordeaux, France, nieces, nephews and good friends, especially Joan of Virginia. As a youth, Hank could often be found at track meets cross-country running. Over the years, Hank held various jobs in the food industry and Lowe's. He loved nature and animals, especially dogs and supported the World Wildlife Fund. As a teenager in India, Hank kept homing pigeons and took great pleasure in working with them. An avid lover of history, Hank enjoyed reading, especially stories about WWII. A service will be announced at a later time. Hank will be buried in Madison, WI next to his parents Henry and Marie Paulson. Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22205 or the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th St. NW, Washington, DC 20037.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 26, 2019