PEARSON, Henry Thomas "Tom" JANUARY 26, 1928 SEPTEMBER 28, 2019 Henry Thomas ("Tom") Pearson, 91, of Melbourne, FL passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Tom was born on January 26, 1928 to George Brown Pearson and Jennie Golden Dodson in Mt. View, Georgia. He was a United States Navy veteran, a member of the Hapeville Masonic Lodge and a member of the Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church. Tom began his career with Delta Air Lines in May 1954 working his way up from a Mechanic's Assistant to General Foreman of Base Maintenance, retiring from Delta on November 30, 1992. He was known for his keen wit, a trait he retained all the way to the end. He will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Ethel Benson ("Polly") Pearson. Tom is survived by his daughter, Susan Pearson Gunter and son-in-law David Alan Gunter of Melbourne, FL; grandson, Thomas David Gunter and his fianc?e Elizabeth Wall of Miami, FL and grandson Daniel Alan Gunter of Windermere, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home in Peachtree City, GA on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 4 PM - 6 PM. Funeral services will be at 2 PM on Saturday, Oct. 5, in the chapel at Carmichael-Hemperley with Rev. Robby Jackson officiating. Burial will be at the Jonesboro City Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home & Crematory, Peachtree City is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 2, 2019