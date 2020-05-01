|
RICKS, Jr., Dr. Henry C. Dr. Henry C. Ricks, Jr of Atlanta dies at 101. Dr. Henry C. Ricks, Jr., died on April 11th of heart failure. Dr. Ricks was born in Sherman, Texas on September 14, 1918. He survived the Spanish Flu as a child. He grew up in Jackson, Mississippi, where he attended Millsaps College. He went on to receive a medical degree from Jefferson Medical School in Philadelphia. He served as a Navy medical officer during World War II, where he saw action during the invasion of Okinawa. After his return, he continued to serve in the Naval Reserve, eventually retiring with the rank of captain. After the war, he became a fellow at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he pursued a specialty in pediatrics. Here he met and married Betty Louise Wright. He returned to Jackson, Mississippi, where he established a practice as a pediatrician. In 1960, having seen a need for psychiatric services for children in the Southeast, he entered training at the University of Cincinnati to become a child and adolescent psychiatrist. In 1965, he settled in Atlanta and established a practice in psychiatry. Dr. Ricks is survived by his son, Henry C. Ricks, III, his son's wife, Susanna A. Lang, both of Chicago, Illinois, his grandson, Paul J. Ricks of New York City, and his sister, Helen Rogers of Madison, Mississippi. A memorial service will be held at a future date. The family asks that donations in his honor be given to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta, where he was a long-time member.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 1, 2020