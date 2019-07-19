Services
Carolina Funeral & Cremation Center
5505 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC 28212
(704) 568-0023
Henry SCHNEIDER


1935 - 2019
Henry SCHNEIDER Obituary
SCHNEIDER, Henry Henry Schneider, 84, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Born in Germany, Henry played professional soccer and graduated from the University of Hamburg. He moved to the USA in 1956. Henry is survived by his wife of 59 years Barbara (Knight) Schneider; daughter Tiffani Tedder (Jonathan); granddaughter Kati; brother Wolfgang Schneider (Karin); as well as many friends. Memorial donations may be made in Henry's name to Providence Day School and will be used in their soccer program. https://www.providenceday.org/giving/make-a-gift or mail checks to: Providence Day School/Institutional Advancement Office/5600 Sardis Road/Charlotte NC 28270 "henry Schneider" in memo Obituary and Condolences at www.carolinafuneral.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 19, 2019
