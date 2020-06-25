Henry Thurston II
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THURSTON, II, Henry Vernon "Shrook" Henry Vernon "Shrook" Thurston II, age 56 of Atlanta, born July 11, 1963 to Henry Sr. and Muriel Thurston transitioned June 20, 2020. A graduate of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University and member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Psi Chapter, Morehouse College. Survived by parents, siblings, his children and grandchild, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: MOREHOUSE COLLEGE, Office of Alumni Engagement Attn: Henry M. Goodgame, 830 Westview Dr. Atlanta, GA 30314-3773. Public Viewing Friday, June 26, 2020 at Murray Brothers, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW Atlanta, Ga 30331, from 2-6pm. Memorial will be live-streamed on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:30 via www.mbfh.com. (404) 349-3000.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Memorial service
01:30 PM
live-streamed via www.mbfh.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved