THURSTON, II, Henry Vernon "Shrook" Henry Vernon "Shrook" Thurston II, age 56 of Atlanta, born July 11, 1963 to Henry Sr. and Muriel Thurston transitioned June 20, 2020. A graduate of Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University and member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Psi Chapter, Morehouse College. Survived by parents, siblings, his children and grandchild, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: MOREHOUSE COLLEGE, Office of Alumni Engagement Attn: Henry M. Goodgame, 830 Westview Dr. Atlanta, GA 30314-3773. Public Viewing Friday, June 26, 2020 at Murray Brothers, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW Atlanta, Ga 30331, from 2-6pm. Memorial will be live-streamed on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:30 via www.mbfh.com. (404) 349-3000.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 25, 2020.