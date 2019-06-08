Resources
Henry WALKER Obituary
WALKER, Henry Washington Henry Washington Walker, 85, died Friday, May 24, 2019 at the home of his son, Kevin Walker, 3 Kumka Avenue, Spotswood, NJ. He was born February 8, 1934 in New Zion, SC, a son of the late Silas Walker and Carrie Rhodes Walker. Funeral services for Mr. Walker will be held 11:00AM Saturday, June 8th at Melina Presbyterian Church, 3539 Black River Road, Gable SC. Rev. Samuel Sparks, Pastor, Officiating; Evangelist Jennifer Dukes, the Honorable Robert Walker, Jr. and Mrs. Sherry Bolden, assisting. Burial will follow in the churchyard cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 8, 2019
