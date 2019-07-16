WILLIAMS, Henry Our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather Henry Thomas Williams (97) left us on Friday, July 12, 2019 and went to join our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, his wife Marie G. Williams and son Henry T. Williams Jr. Pop, as he was lovingly called by all, was a pharmacist by profession, an avid gardener and world traveler. He proudly served his country in World War II and was a Purple Heart recipient. Throughout his life Pop was our family leader, a role model for us to follow, a teacher from whom we learned, a counselor providing guidance, and a friend to offer support. His greatest gift, however, was the love he had for his family always saying "I Love You" and often ending a goodbye by saying "You're Precious." He will be remembered and missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Mickey Norris; grandchildren, Gay Newall (Matthew), Kim Dore (Mike), Melissa Henson (David), Michael Norris II, and Mark Williams; great grandchildren Anna Kate, Lily and Megan Newall, Bradley and Eric Dore, Sammie and Trey Henson, and Trip Norris. Our entire family would like to extend a very, very special Thank You to Eunice Moyo and Brenda Sanchez for providing many years of service and loving care to Pop. Words can never express the fullness of our appreciation to you. Henry's celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Northside Chapel, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075. Visitation at 10:00 AM, will precede his service at 11:00 AM. Immediately following the service there will be a processional to the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA with a short service of internment at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alpharetta First Baptist Church, 44 Academy Street, Alpharetta, GA 30009, for the benefit of the Joy Club. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 16, 2019