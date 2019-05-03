Services Henry-Cochran Funeral Home - Blue Ridge Chapel 3911 Appalachian Highway Blue Ridge , GA 30513 (706) 632-5968 Resources More Obituaries for Herb Walker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Herb Walker Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers WALKER, Sr., Herb After a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease, Herb Walker succumbed on Friday, April 26 at 10:15 AM. He was 89 years old. During Herb's illness, he was tenderly cared for by his devoted wife of 36 years, Sonja, and his faithful son, Herb, Jr. At the very end of his life, he was surrounded by his beloved family. As the Great Depression was just beginning, Herb and his fraternal twin brother, Rob, were born in McCaysville, Georgia on November 4, 1929. Two years later, Herb, his six siblings, Wayne, June, Buford, Rob, Ruby, and Vivian, and his wonderful parents, Maude Pope Walker and Ross C Walker, moved to a large two story home with 90 acres of farmland just outside of Blue Ridge, Georgia. This is where Herb grew up. Although his father was a self-employed buyer and seller of cattle and heating oil in the region, the family also farmed their own land. It was hard work, but very rewarding. With the notable exception of Sunday which was reserved for Church, the rest of the week was dedicated to school and chores. During this time, Herb never forgot the important lessons that he learned about family and responsibility. After graduating from Fannin County High School, Herb enlisted in the US Air Force when the Korean War started in 1951. He proudly served his country as a fuel supply specialist at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan until 1954. While he mostly avoided direct combat, he foolishly volunteered for a bombing mission over Korea. The plane received heavy damage during the engagement, and the landing gear was inoperable. As a result, it made a dangerous hard landing as his brother Rob, who was in the same unit, nervously watched. After that scary experience, Herb was a white knuckle flyer for the rest of his life. He also developed an enduring respect for the courage and sacrifice of all members of the US military. For Herb's honorable service, he was awarded the Korean Service Medal, the UN Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. When Herb returned to Georgia, he moved to Decatur where he was hired to be an undercover fraud investigator for the Robert H Allen Co. Traveling to all kinds of businesses across the state, Herb witnessed all kinds of nefarious ways that employees could steal from their companies. Although the experience did not destroy his faith in his fellow man, it did teach him not to give his trust too freely. Unless someone was family or friend, Herb stood by the maxim that trust must be earned. In 1955, Herb saved enough money to buy a Gulf Oil franchise, which later became a BP franchise in the 1980s, at the intersection of Medlock Rd and Scott Blvd in Decatur. For the next 37 years, Medlock Gulf and Service would repair countless types of vehicles for a multitude of loyal customers. During 1958, Herb started Medlock Auto Parts in the back of his building and asked his brother Rob to run it. Later, Herb would sell this business to his brother and his brother-in-law, Bob Pritchett. For several years, he also operated a tow service and owned the franchise for Avondale Gulf. Herb, a self made man, was a gifted and natural entrepreneur who earned the trust of his customers and employees by always treating them fairly and honestly. In 1961, Herb married Ellen Nichols. They welcomed a son, Herb, Jr in 1962. Soon after this birth, both father and son sadly lost a wife and a mother to serious illness. Wanting the very best for his infant son and having to work 12 hour days, seven days per week, Herb asked his beloved sister, Vivian Pritchett, and her husband, Bob, to care for his son which they lovingly did. Herb always looked after his family and friends. Fortunately, Herb met and fell in love with the wonderful Sonja Bonner in the early 1980s. They got married on May 31, 1983 and honeymooned in the French Antilles. They enjoyed travel to such varied places as Puerto Rico, Las Vegas, and Washington, DC. They loved to play card games such as hearts and gin. They shared similar tastes in movies and TV, especially PBS mysteries and old programs like the Andy Griffith Show where small town people cared about each other and Gunsmoke where the good guy always won. Sonja created a warm, welcoming, and lovely home for Herb. During the holidays, she would fill the home with beautiful ornaments and cook sumptuous feasts for family. Most importantly, Sonja lovingly cared for Herb both at home and later in a care facility during his long, difficult battle with Alzheimer's disease. This selfless spirit of caring for sick family members was also demonstrated by Herb and his son. When Herb's twin brother and wife were stricken with Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease respectively, he and his son, as well as other family members, were at their home everyday assisting them. When they had to enter care facilities, Herb and his son continued to look after them every single day. When Herb's Alzheimer's disease became too serious to keep him home, Sonja and Herb, Jr followed their husband's and father's fine example by making sure that Herb was not left alone and by making sure that all of his needs were being met. A family's love is stronger than any illness. Herb did things his own unique way and tried to get the most out of life. He loved and excelled at various sports. At different times, his interests included baseball, water skiing, bowling, billiards, and golf. In fact, Herb won many amateur competitions and awards in some of these fields. In addition to owning and operating several different businesses, he has also owned several boats on Lake Lanier. Herb even took flying lessons for a while, but could not get over his fear of flying. One of Herb's favorite pastimes was watching college and professional football. He also loved to play poker with his buddies and gamble. Herb was always one of a kind, was truly loved, and will be deeply missed by those who knew him. Immediate living relatives include his wife, Sonja Bonner Walker of Brookhaven, his son, Herb Walker, Jr of Decatur, his stepson, Chris Bonner of Athens, his sister-in-law, Betty Walker of Sandy Springs, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jimmy and June Allen of Moultrie, and his brother-in-law, Mel White of Kentucky. Funeral Services for Herb Walker will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Cochran Funeral Home in Blue Ridge Ga. Visitation with the family will begin at 12:00 PM, and the funeral will immediately follow in the chapel at 1:00 PM. There will also be a brief graveside service at Chastain Memorial Cemetery. Dr Ken Reed will be officiating. 