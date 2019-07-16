Services
Cox Funeral Home
240 Walton Street
Hamilton, GA 31811
(706) 628-5922
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert CABLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert CABLES III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert CABLES III Obituary
CABLES, III, Herbert Herbert Sylvester Cables, III, 49 of Shiloh, GA, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home. "Herbie," as he was best known by his family and friends, was born January 14, 1970 in Reston, VA, the son of Herbert Sylvester Cables, Jr. and Lucienne O'Dell Cables. He was very athletic in his early years and even received a scholarship for diving to attend college. Herbie was a personal trainer for many years, but his true passion was training K-9 dogs. This is where he excelled and enjoyed the challenge of working with the dogs. He specialized in training emotional support dogs to accompany veterans suffering with PTSD. Herbie always loved animals. He also aspired to be a Special Education Teacher and began continuing his education before his passing. Herbie is survived by his parents, Herbert Sylvester Cables, Jr. and Lucienne O'Dell Cables of Whitsett, NC and his fianc? Anissa Dearborne, of Shiloh, GA; uncle Les and Shanna O'Dell of Stone Mountain; cousins and many, many friends. Cox Funeral Home, 240 Walton Street, Hamilton, GA 31816 706-628-5922 is assisting the family with arrangements. All are invited to sign the online guest registry and leave online condolences for the family below.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cox Funeral Home
Download Now