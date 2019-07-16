CABLES, III, Herbert Herbert Sylvester Cables, III, 49 of Shiloh, GA, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his home. "Herbie," as he was best known by his family and friends, was born January 14, 1970 in Reston, VA, the son of Herbert Sylvester Cables, Jr. and Lucienne O'Dell Cables. He was very athletic in his early years and even received a scholarship for diving to attend college. Herbie was a personal trainer for many years, but his true passion was training K-9 dogs. This is where he excelled and enjoyed the challenge of working with the dogs. He specialized in training emotional support dogs to accompany veterans suffering with PTSD. Herbie always loved animals. He also aspired to be a Special Education Teacher and began continuing his education before his passing. Herbie is survived by his parents, Herbert Sylvester Cables, Jr. and Lucienne O'Dell Cables of Whitsett, NC and his fianc? Anissa Dearborne, of Shiloh, GA; uncle Les and Shanna O'Dell of Stone Mountain; cousins and many, many friends. Cox Funeral Home, 240 Walton Street, Hamilton, GA 31816 706-628-5922 is assisting the family with arrangements. All are invited to sign the online guest registry and leave online condolences for the family below. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 16, 2019