COHEN, Herbert Herbert Cohen of Atlanta, GA passed away peacefully at his home on August 2, 2019. Herb lived life to the fullest and will be remembered for his charm, wit, grace and incredible devotion to his family, friends and community. Herb Cohen was born on September 8, 1921, in Monterey, California, to the late Molly and Jake Cohen. After graduating from Stanford University, he enlisted in the US Navy and became a naval aviator. Herb was stationed as a flight instructor in Atlanta, where he met his wife of 53 years, Jean Aronstam. In 1947, he began working for Southern GF company, a supplier to the construction industry. He spent his career there, becoming the company's Chairman/CEO until his retirement. Herb was deeply involved in his community, serving as president of the William Breman Jewish Home and the Standard club. He also served as Vice President of The Temple and national vice president of the American Jewish Committee. He was influential through his positions on several boards of directors, including the Better Business Bureau, National Conference of Christians and Jews, the Atlanta Jewish Federation, the Georgia Business Community for the Arts, and the Gate City Day Nurseries. He was a Charter member of the Development Council of The College of Architecture at GeorgiaTech. Herb's love of architecture made him especially proud to be the founder and sponsor of the SGF Prize Program at the College of Architecture at Georgia Tech. This program rewarded hard work and innovation to students aspiring to become architects. Herb was honored with significant awards for his service to the community, such as the 1980 Institute of Human Relations Award of the Atlanta Chapter of the American Jewish Committee, the 1987 National Distinguished Leadership Award from the American Jewish Committee in New York, and the 1988 Bronze Medal Award from the American Institute of Architects Georgia Region. He was also proud to be a 1995 Honoree of the NCCJ Brotherhood award for the Georgia region. Herb, Papa as he was affectionately called, was a dedicated father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He had a special ability to make you feel loved and important in every conversation, as you could hear in his voice the genuine delight in talking to you. Herb's playful and energetic personality kept him young at heart and made him relatable to all ages. He was a fierce competitor in games such as golf, poker and Scrabble. He had a passion for fine food, architecture, travel and music (Frank Sinatra to be exact). Herb leaves a legacy of joy, love, laughter and great conversation. Papa, simply put in his own words, felt that life was "perfect". Herb Cohen was predeceased by his parents Molly and Jake Cohen, wife Jean Cohen, son Bruce Cohen, daughter Susan Emmons, sister Joyce Rabinov, and brother-in-laws Dave Rabinov and Jerry Radding. He is survived by daughter Mary Ann Kaplan and husband Bobby, daughter-in-law Denise Griffin, son-in-law Peter Emmons, sister Marian Radding and special friend Ann Abrams. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Blair Kaplan, Keith Kaplan (Sarah), Kelley Shaw ( Kelly), Blake Cohen, George Cohen, Lane Shelton (Grace), Ricky Emmons and great grandchildren Alice Kaplan, Anne Kaplan, Ross Shaw and Blake Shaw. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 4, at 11:00 AM at The Temple, 1589 Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2019