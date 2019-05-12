MATHEWS, Herbert E. Herbert Ernest Mathews, age 94, of Monroe, GA, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born in Leesburg, FL on Feb 8, 1925 to the late Ernest Mathews and Gladys Greene Mathews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Moore Mathews; stepson, Don Moore; siblings, Leona Hansen, Margaret Eaton, Helen Cray, Dr. Irving Mathews, Carl Mathews; step-granddaughter, Ashlee Poss. He is survived by his daughters, Sheila O'Callaghan of Cumming, GA, Cindy Mathews of Fairburn, GA, Lisa Blizzard of Pocomoke City, MD; stepdaughter, Donna McDonald of Monroe, GA; grandson, Callum O'Callaghan; step-grand-daughter, Valerie Ross; step-great-grandchildren, Ben, Lucas, and Stella; numerous nieces and nephews. Herb proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, right after high school. He was a remarkable entrepreneur who started several successful businesses, including Everlite Distributing Company in the U.S. and Canada, as well as A-1 Trailer Rentals and Sales, currently still managed by his "adopted son," Bernard Kenneweg. His lifelong passion and greatest hobby was gardening, and he had an exceptional talent for growing beautiful flowers, trees, fruits, and vegetables. He enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labors with his community, who affectionately knew him as "The Tomato Man." Funeral services will be held on Tues, May 14 at 2PM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, GA. Visitation is Mon, May 13 5-7PM and Tues, May 14 12-2PM. Interment with full military honors will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 12, 2019