Services
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Greuling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Greuling Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Greuling Jr. Obituary
GREULING, Jr., Herbert Herb Greuling, 95, passed away in his sleep on April 17 from natural causes. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Peggie, his parents Herb Sr. and Flora Farwell Greuling, and his brother Louis Greuling. He is survived by his three children Shelley Lenore Smith of New York, Shannon Douglas Smith of Florida, and Sheryl Jean Isaacs of Milton, Georgia. He is survived by 4 grandchildren: Ebben Smith of New Jersey, Samantha Coleman of New York, Alexandra Manning of New York, Robin Williams of Alpharetta, and 7 great-grandchildren. Herb was a veteran of World War II. He spent much of his war time in the Army guarding the coast of Maine from an attack by sea. When the U.S. Air Force was created, he enlisted and spent his career in the Air Force Band. He was stationed in Illinois, Germany, and Florida. He played concerts in Europe and the Mediterranean area. Herb and Peggie retired to Ashland, Oregon where they farmed an acre of fruits and vegetables and raised golden retrievers. Herb went to college on the GI bill and received a BA at age 50 from Southern Oregon College. He played in the city band and gave clarinet lessons. In their later years, they moved to Florida and then Georgia to be near their children. Herb will be laid to rest at the Georgia National Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -