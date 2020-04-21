|
GREULING, Jr., Herbert Herb Greuling, 95, passed away in his sleep on April 17 from natural causes. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Peggie, his parents Herb Sr. and Flora Farwell Greuling, and his brother Louis Greuling. He is survived by his three children Shelley Lenore Smith of New York, Shannon Douglas Smith of Florida, and Sheryl Jean Isaacs of Milton, Georgia. He is survived by 4 grandchildren: Ebben Smith of New Jersey, Samantha Coleman of New York, Alexandra Manning of New York, Robin Williams of Alpharetta, and 7 great-grandchildren. Herb was a veteran of World War II. He spent much of his war time in the Army guarding the coast of Maine from an attack by sea. When the U.S. Air Force was created, he enlisted and spent his career in the Air Force Band. He was stationed in Illinois, Germany, and Florida. He played concerts in Europe and the Mediterranean area. Herb and Peggie retired to Ashland, Oregon where they farmed an acre of fruits and vegetables and raised golden retrievers. Herb went to college on the GI bill and received a BA at age 50 from Southern Oregon College. He played in the city band and gave clarinet lessons. In their later years, they moved to Florida and then Georgia to be near their children. Herb will be laid to rest at the Georgia National Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2020