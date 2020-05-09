Services
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Hall Jr.


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Hall Jr. Obituary
HALL, Jr., Herbert S. May 3, 1943 April 28, 2020 A Navy man, an engineer, a good friend. His favorite roles were being a husband, a father and a grandfather. Always armed with a good joke and a quick smile, he will be greatly missed. He is predeceased in death by his parents, Herbert S. Hall, Sr, and Annie Mae Hall, of Madison, TN. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy C. Hall, daughters Sonja (Shawn) Flockhart and Christy (Peter) Keohane, grandsons Andrew Flockhart, Justin Flockhart, Daniel Keohane, Aidan Keohane, and sisters Margie (Richard) Mannon and Patricia Pulley. A private funeral will be held on Saturday, May 7, followed by a burial in Hendersonville, TN. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ingram Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -