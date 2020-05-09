|
HALL, Jr., Herbert S. May 3, 1943 April 28, 2020 A Navy man, an engineer, a good friend. His favorite roles were being a husband, a father and a grandfather. Always armed with a good joke and a quick smile, he will be greatly missed. He is predeceased in death by his parents, Herbert S. Hall, Sr, and Annie Mae Hall, of Madison, TN. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy C. Hall, daughters Sonja (Shawn) Flockhart and Christy (Peter) Keohane, grandsons Andrew Flockhart, Justin Flockhart, Daniel Keohane, Aidan Keohane, and sisters Margie (Richard) Mannon and Patricia Pulley. A private funeral will be held on Saturday, May 7, followed by a burial in Hendersonville, TN. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 9, 2020