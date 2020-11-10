1/2
Herbert Joe
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOE, Herbert Philip

Herbert Philip Joe passed away at home on November 7, 2020. Herbert was born in Augusta, Georgia on June 15, 1932 to the late Fong and Bessie Joe. He was preceded in death by his siblings, William, Frances, Elizabeth, Albert, George, Harry, Robert, Edward and Ruth. Herbert is survived by loving wife Rosa of 63 years, and children Edward, Chris (Sue), Debra (Randy) and Cindy (Dominic) and grandchildren Elizabeth, Samantha, Steven, Jordan, Heather and Randy Jr. He is also survived by his sister, Pauline Holleran. Services will be at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020: visitation will be from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm followed by a service at 1:00pm. The service will be livestreamed and information can be found at www.asturner.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
A. S. Turner & Sons
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Service
01:00 PM
A. S. Turner & Sons
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved