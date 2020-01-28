|
LONDON, Herbert Sidney Herbert Sidney London, 88, passed away after a brief illness, surrounded by his family on January 26, 2020. He was the son of Mary Taratoot London and Max London of blessed memory. Herbert attended Boy's High School in Atlanta, Emory University and New York University. He studied at two medical schools, University of Tubingen, Germany and University of Bern, Switzerland. After returning to Atlanta in the 1970's he was associated with his family business. In the 1980's he created the London-Feldman Russian Resettlement Program through Jewish Family Services. For years, Herbert worked endlessly, advocating for the medical needs of new Russian refugees coming into Atlanta. His focus included transportation and language interpretation, and he worked tirelessly to engage medical professionals who would provide pro-bono services. Herbert is survived by his brother, Bob London and sister-in-law, Sandy Schriber London, his nieces and nephews, Dr. Jeremy and Tracey London of Savannah, Georgia and Leanna and Eric Rinzler of Atlanta, Georgia and four great-nephews and one great-niece, Max, Reese and John Asher London of Savannah, Georgia and Charles and Mary Ella Rinzler of Atlanta, Georgia. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly. The example of Herbert's many kindnesses towards others will continue as a moral compass for us to follow. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this sad and difficult time. May his memory be a blessing. Funeral services will be held at Ahavath Achim Synagogue, Tuesday, January 28, at 2:00 PM with interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be directed to Jewish Home Life (www.jewishhomelife.org) or the . Please sign online guestbook at www.edressler.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 28, 2020