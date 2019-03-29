|
|
SANDERS, Sr., Herbert Homegoing Services for Mr. Herbert Sanders, Sr., of Decatur, will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at The Move of God Church, 157 Anderson Avenue, Atlanta, 30314, with remains placed instate at 9:30 A.M. Reverend Louis E. Spear, Pastor, Reverend Ezellous Frazier, Officiating. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery, Atlanta. He leaves to cherish, 4 sons, Donald Ray Sanders, Lt. Colonel Herbert Sanders, Jr., Quentin Sanders, Sr., Emmanuel Sanders; 3 daughters, Doretha Jackson, Loretta Coleman, Donna Faye Miller; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 2775 Treadway Dr., Decatur, 30034 at 9:30 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 29, 2019