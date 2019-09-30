|
|
SAUNDERS, Herbert Crane Herbert Crane Saunders, age 71, of Atlanta, passed away while surrounded by family on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was born in 1947 in Mobile, Alabama to Blanche Levert Saunders and Herbert Crane Saunders. Herb attended Marion Military Institute in Marion, Alabama and, in 1971, graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelors of Building Construction. He then went into the US Navy where he served for seven years. He was stationed aboard the USS America during the Vietnam War, and in the US Navy Civil Engineer Corps in Charleston, South Carolina and Miami, Florida. While in Charleston, he met Mary Hamrick and they wed in 1976. They were married 43 years and had two sons, Joseph and Steven. After leaving the Navy in 1977, Herb worked as a construction engineer and project manager for MARTA in Atlanta, building the heavy rail system that now runs throughout the city. He received his Master of Science from Georgia Tech in 1987 and obtained certification as a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Georgia. He worked as a civil engineer and project manager for the next thirty years, eventually forming his own construction management consulting firm. Outside of work, Herb dedicated much of his time to volunteer organizations close to his heart, including the USO, the , and Christmas in April. He was also actively involved in other veterans' organizations such as the American Legion and the Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Business Association. He was a dedicated member of St. Barnabas Anglican Church in Dunwoody. Herb had numerous interests and hobbies throughout his life, including photography, fly fishing, cycling, cooking, military history, politics, and collecting antique surveying equipment. He was an avid reader and a devoted fan of Auburn football. He is survived by his wife, Mary, and his sons, Joseph of Los Angeles, California, and Steven of Atlanta. He was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5th, at 4:30pm (preceded by a visitation at 3:30 PM) at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, 2773 N Decatur Rd., Decatur, Georgia 30033. His remains will be interred at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton in a private family ceremony at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Auburn University Foundation, the Shepherd Center SHARE Military Initiative, or the USO.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 30, 2019