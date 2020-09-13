1/1
Herbert Smith
1931 - 2020
SMITH, Herbert W. Herbert W. Smith passed away on August 19, 2020. He was a thirty-year resident of Cape Coral, Florida formerly of Atlanta, Georgia. He was born June 15, 1931, in Utica, NY, to Robert and Sarah Smith. He moved to Atlanta when he was seven. He attended Georgia Military Academy, now Woodward Academy. He joined the United States Army Reserve at age twenty-five and became a Sergeant. Most of his tour was spent in Germany. When he returned to Georgia, he started Crest Home Realty. For most of his career, he worked with Darden Restaurants negotiating property selections for Red Lobsters and Olive Gardens. Herb was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife of twenty-seven years, Colleen Broderick Smith, his second wife of twenty-four years, Jayne Cosden Smith, his brother Robert Hall Smith, and his sister Barbara Smith Gustafson. Survivors include his son Kevin Smith (Deborah) and his two grandchildren Parker and Peyton. Funeral Services were handled by Neptune Society. Herb was cremated with his ashes spread in the Gulf of Mexico. Memories can be shared at http://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/9318803

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 13, 2020.
