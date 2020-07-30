1/
Herman Cain
1945 - 2020
Herman Cain, with his rich baritone voice and natural showman's instinct, reinvented himself multiple times over his lifetime: computer analyst, millionaire business executive, political lobbyist, broadcaster, motivational speaker, author and presidential candidate, among others.

The Henry County resident was as successful and opinionated as he was unforgettable, but COVID-19 has silenced him, Cain's current and former employees confirmed on Thursday. He was 74.

Memories & Condolences

July 30, 2020
Thank you for all you did. I am sad
Becky
July 30, 2020
.. enjoyed Mr. Cain on periodic television spots and interviews ... quite a remarkable person and outstanding leader ( and classy guy..) .. GOD Rest his life and legacy .... in Herman's name, perhaps some type of medical break-through could be indicated ...
Jack Lancellotta
Acquaintance
July 30, 2020
So sorry to hear this news.
Maria Maloney
July 30, 2020
Will miss him ,True patriot
Gladys Maddox
July 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
William Varner
Friend
July 30, 2020
Mr. CAIN ; A GREAT AMERICAN ; His vision to bring greatness to all ! I have always cherished our breif visit . Being a-Fan made it seam so normal for he and I to visit in a Madison,Ga. truck stop in the middle of the night .HisLife has been to The Glory of GOD !
EDDIE ARNOLD
Acquaintance
July 30, 2020
So sad to hear. What a Smart man and Interesting. Prayers for Family and Friends RIP
Ella Alloway
July 30, 2020
May his family have peace and remember the joy that he brought to this troubled nation. His laugh will always stay with me.
July 30, 2020
Looked like he was a happy man
sandra marshall
July 30, 2020
I was truly saddened to have learned of Mr. Cain’s passing. A huge loss for America. I viewed him as a true Patriot, I listened to his Radio program, and I have always enjoyed seeing him on TV. I have felt that there should have been more American men like Herman to serve as a model for all of us. He will be missed so much.
Tony De Vita
July 30, 2020
I did not know Mr Cain personally but have seen him on television many times. I believe he was a good man who had a good heart and I'm sure he will be missed by many. May God give him peace and rest in his loving arms for an eternity.
Marshall Evans
July 30, 2020
Loved when he was on TV. Lots of wisdom! Sorry we lost him. Great man and Great human being. Didn’t personally know him but wish I did.
Ron Roedema
Friend
July 30, 2020
I was truly saddened to hear this morning of the passing of Mr. Cain. I respected him very much and pray for his family. He was a wonderful example of how going after a dream and hard work
one can be successful and live a happy life. He loved his country and contributed to it greatly.
Blessings,
Marcia Siler
Marcia Siler
July 30, 2020
love you
July 30, 2020
Sincere sympathy to all his loved ones He was an honest and upright man in an often crooked and perverse world~I never met him personally but respected his politics~May the Lord Jesus Christ comfort those who mourn~
Florence Morris
Acquaintance
July 30, 2020
I remember the first time I heard Herman when he substituted for Neal Bortz, He really impressed me. May he rest in peace. May God help his family get through this difficult time.
July 30, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about the death of Herman Cain. I truly enjoyed listening to his political views. May God comfort his family. He will be sorely missed.
Phillip Deere
Friend
July 30, 2020
What an intelligent and amazing man of God! He will be missed so much! But I have to say. I'm jealous because I'm stuck here in the middle of this chaos on planet earth when I could be up there in Heaven with my Saviour Jesus Christ for all eternity!
Jeffery Hart
Friend
July 30, 2020
Such a great great man. Loved listening to him. He always espoused the ethics that all should have regardless of race or religious beliefs.
Rickie Maness
Friend
July 30, 2020
I loved listening to Herman Cain when he was on the radio I loved it when he ran for president and wish he would have been elected. I was so saddened today to hear of his passing. I considered him a really fantastic human being
Candy Stevens
July 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Eileen Gallo
July 30, 2020
What a great person you will be missed. RIP
Kelly Turben
Friend
July 30, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Grace lemons
July 30, 2020
He was a great American! I trust he knew Jesus as his savior. John 3:16
Rene Fernandez
Acquaintance
July 30, 2020
What an amazing, inspirational and Godly man he was. He is celebrating in Heaven today. Hopefully he can spend some time with God and ask for help in our damaged country!
Nancy Nolle
Friend
July 30, 2020
He was the most level headed, extremely knowledgable man I have ever come across. In my own way I was his biggest cheerleader. Sounds cliche, but there will probably never be another like him! Mr. Cain I will miss you.
Kimberly Kifer
Friend
July 30, 2020
Our prayers are with you in this time ofsorrow.
Ann Priddy
July 30, 2020
I loved Herman Cain from the first time I listen to him...He was so calming, so truthful...just a great man gone way to soon...prayers to family
ANN Hawkins
Friend
July 30, 2020
Dear Cain family, I was so impressed by Mr. Cain's sincere beliefs in God and the U.S.A. I always felt he was a great human with integrity and thought he should have been President of the United States. I am sure you will miss him greatly. God be with you and your family. My prayers are with you. Just knew him from television.
Gail Kleimola
July 30, 2020
What a wonderful man. Great Christian and loved this country ! What a loss
Barbara Glore
Acquaintance
July 30, 2020
R.I.P. Herman Cain You were a great man and will be missed by many!
David Ferugia
Acquaintance
July 30, 2020
Sorry to hear what happen to him his family are in my prayer
Patricia Stahler
July 30, 2020
May you finally RIP sir the country has lost a GREAT MAN
Cathy Dokolewicz
July 30, 2020
Herman Cain Was A Great Man, We've Lost A Truly Great Conservative Who Loved America!
Pete & Donna Lillo
July 30, 2020
Rest in Peace Mr. Cain. All Americans should be proud of your service to your country, military as well as Civilian. God Bless you really good.
Fred Meyer
July 30, 2020
To the family and friends of Herman Cain; Please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss. May God comfort you and give you peace during this time of sorrow.
L D
Neighbor
July 30, 2020
What a gentleman. He set a outstanding example to all would be successful entrepreneurs and many owe their success by following his example. I had so hoped he would be successful in his bid for president. My sincere condolences to hus family.
Roxanne Gudebrod
July 30, 2020
Let not your heart be troubled at this heartfelt time I will let you share my deepest condolences to the family may you all find peace and comfort.
July 30, 2020
My condolences to the family. One day there will be no more diseases, like this Covid 19, what a wonderful time, that will be. May the God of Comfort, continue to comfort the family, through love and hope.
July 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jan King
