Herman Cain, with his rich baritone voice and natural showman's instinct, reinvented himself multiple times over his lifetime: computer analyst, millionaire business executive, political lobbyist, broadcaster, motivational speaker, author and presidential candidate, among others.
The Henry County resident was as successful and opinionated as he was unforgettable, but COVID-19 has silenced him, Cain's current and former employees confirmed on Thursday. He was 74.Read more about Herman Cain
