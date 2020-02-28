|
FISHMAN, Herman Herman Fishman, 93 of Atlanta, passed February 26, 2020. Mr. Fishman was born in Atlanta and was the son of the late Samuel and Ida Fishman. He was a graduate from the University of Georgia where he was a past president of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity. Mr. Fishman also served as the president of The Atlanta Broom Company that was founded by his father. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Nina Fishman; son, Gerald Allen Fishman (Susan); daughter, JoAnn Brenner (Ted); son, Michael Fishman; grandchildren, Julie Fishman, Heidi Holland, Edward Fishman, Beth Wallace, Debra Brenner, Lauren Sapinski, Brittany Fishman; great-grandchildren, Emily Wallace, Eden Sapinski, Griffin Holland, Samuel Fishman; brother, Leonard Fishman; and sister, Bernice Batch. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ahavath Achim Synagogue, 600 Peachtree Battle Ave., Atlanta, GA 30327. Graveside services will be TODAY, February 28, at 3:30 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park with Rabbi Neil Sandler officiating.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 28, 2020