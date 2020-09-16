1/
Herman Hewatt
HEWATT, Herman Herman Hewatt, age 88, of Conyers, died Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Morene Hewatt. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Ann Hewatt, 2 grandsons, Chance Boyd Hewatt and Trent Andrew Hewatt. Herman was a Korean Combat Vet serving in the U.S. Army. He was an auto mechanic that could fix just about anything. Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Memorial Gardens at 11 AM, with Tommy Boone officiating. A reception will follow the service in the reception hall. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make contributions to www.curingkidscancer.org/donate/for-loved-one. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Scot Ward Funeral Services
699 American Legion Road
Conyers, GA 30012
(770) 483-7216
