HILL, Herman Herman Hill, CPO, US Navy Retired, 94, of Hertford, NC, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Mr. Hill was born in Macon County, GA, on August 18, 1925 and was the son of the late Frank and Alice Eathel Mott Hill. He was a retired Chief Petty Officer from the United States Navy. Funeral services will be held Monday at 2 PM, in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford. Burial with military honors will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hertford Baptist Church, PO Box 34, Hertford, NC 27944. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 20, 2020.