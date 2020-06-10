LISCHKOFF, Herman Herman Lischkoff peacefully left the physical world on Monday, June 8, 2020. Herman was born on February 2, 1928 to Israel and Rebecca Lischkoff, graduated from Emory University and enjoyed many decades of success as a real estate broker, manager and investor. His company, Herlis Realty, was highly respected by clients, tenants and competitors. He led his life with great integrity, and he followed his work motto of "INTENSIVE MANAGEMENT". Due to declining health, he retired and closed his office in 2018. Herman believed in the value of having partners and without exception, each of his real estate partners praised him for his dedication and honesty. Herman was the consummate volunteer for worthy Jewish causes. He was a past president of Jewish Vocational Services (now part of Jewish Family and Career Services of Atlanta) and he was the leader of Sabbath Services at the Jewish Home Life Communities campus on Howell Mill Road, where he participated in Saturday Schmooze and Sing with nursing home residents for many years. He always participated in fundraising campaigns for his synagogue, Federation, and JFCS where he was always known as an effective and compassionate solicitor. Herman is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy Lischkoff, who provided him with over forty-six years of love, care and comfort. Herman was blessed to have Dorothy as his partner and soulmate for decades. He is also survived by his sister, Jean Aptak Lischkoff, his children, Dottie's children, their combined grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Jewish Home Life Communities or a Jewish charity of your choice. Herman lived a great life and he enjoyed many accomplishments over 92 years. He will be missed by all that knew him. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 10, 2020.