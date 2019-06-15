MITCHELL, Herman Herman Mitchell, age 89, of Atlanta, passed away on June 14, 2019. An Atlanta native and longtime fixture in the city, Herman graduated from Boys High's last class in 1947, and remained an active member of the alumni community up to his death. He was a beloved businessman; he established Happy Herman's a successful chain of specialty food, wine and liquor stores across greater Atlanta in 1948 with his brother, Jonas Mitchell, and kept the business for over 50 years. Herman is survived by his wife, Marilyn (née Rich) Mitchell, his high school sweetheart and wife of 70 years, and was proudest of his surviving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: his son, Barry Mitchell; daughter and son-in-law, Beth (née Mitchell) and Garry Siegel, M.D.; his grandchildren: Melissa (née Mitchell) and Kevin Cott, Kyle (née Wallace) and Eric Siegel, M.D.; Megan (née Mitchell) and Jeremy Vrono; Marc Mitchell; and Amanda (née Siegel) and Mark Walker; and his four great-grandchildren: Claire, Benjamin and Caroline Cott; and Miriam Siegel. Additional survivors include his sisters- and brothers-in-law: Phyllis (née Rich) and Albert Cohen; Ruthie (née Freedberg) and Michael Rich; and Fay (née Behar) Mitchell and many loved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Rebecca (née Rosenberg) and Benjamin Mitchell; and brother, Jonas Mitchell. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Greenwood Cemetery with Rabbi Hayyim Kassorla officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to: The (https://www.heart.org/en/) or (https://www.michaeljfox.org/). Sign on-line guest book: www.edressler.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary